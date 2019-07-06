GRIFFITHS,
Anne (nee McIndoe):
On July 4, 2019, peacefully at Parkstone Hospital; aged 83 years. Beloved mother of the late Alan, the late Kelly, and Murray. Loved by her grandchildren Steven, Amelia, Maegan, and Breanna, her great-grandchildren, and sisters Audrey and Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Peter's Restoration Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Griffiths family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, July 8 at 2.00pm. Anne's ashes will be interred in Hokitika with her late son's at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019