Anne DUNBAR

DUNBAR,
Anne (nee Margetson):
Passed away at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, aged 74 years. Much loved wife of the late Ian, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Gavin, Neill and Rebekah, and Thomas and Jessica. Nana of Jonathan, Brodie, Brooke, Aaron, and Emily, and sister of Barry (Australia). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anne Dunbar, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Anne will be held at a later date, with details to be advised.

Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020
