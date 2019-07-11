DOWELL, Anne Theresa

(nee Cornish):

Slipped away peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Hospital, on July 9, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jules Dowell, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Vanessa, Adrian and Greer, Maria and Christian, Julieanne, Peter and Jody, and Matthew and Nicola. Loved Nana of Adam (deceased), Hannah, Taylor, Caleb, Natalie, Daisy, Elizabeth, Easton and Avery. Loved sister of Ron and the late Mary and Pat. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul, Richmond. Messages to the Dowell Family, c/- 2/11 Arapiki Road, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 35 William Street, Richmond, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11.00am. Prayers and Rosary will take place at the Church, This Day (Thursday) at 5.00pm.

