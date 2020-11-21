Anne CROWE

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

CROWE, Anne (nee Sealey):
On November 19, 2020, passed away peacefully with family at her side at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony, much loved and loving mum of Pene and Steve, Helen and Don, Stephen and Nik, cherished 'nan' of Jess and Dan, Matt and Taylor, Sophie and Tom, Josh and Hannah; Thomas, Olivia and Zayne; Millie, and Ari. Treasured 'great-nan' of Sadie, Ted; and Alfie. Loved sister of Jennifer and the late Brian, and Barbie. Special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen, and Ngaio Marsh for their loving care of Anne. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anne Crowe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Anne's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on December 4, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020
