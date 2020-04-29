CARROLL,
Anne Shirley (nee Barton):
Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, in the compassionate care of Lesley Groves Hospital, in her 83rd year. Loved wife of the late Eric, loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Jane (Dunedin), Jacquie and Jonathon (London), doting grandmother of Phillip, Alexandra, and their partners Rebecca, and Joshua, treasured sister of Neil, Faye, Brenda, Derek, and the late John, and their families. As per Anne's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A family gathering to celebrate Anne's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated. Messages to 12 Byron Street, Mornington, Dunedin 9011.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020