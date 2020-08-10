BARKER, Anne Frances:
Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, in her eightieth year. Beloved partner and lifelong mate of Ian Doak (Guess), much loved mother and mother-in- law of Dale and Jennifer, Peter and Joy, the late Tim and Leianda; Nana of Ethan, Tom, Kyler, Makena, Trent, Halle and Addison, Great-Nana to Cody. Loved sister and aunty and friend to many. Thanks to the staff of Burwood Hospital for their care of Anne. Messages to the Barker family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A funeral service for Anne will be held at the Oxford Working Men's Club, on Wednesday, August 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Rest In Peace x
Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020