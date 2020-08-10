Anne BARKER

Guest Book
  • "Ian and Family. We are so very sorry to hear of Anne's..."
    - Tony and Cheryl Rossiter
  • "Ian + family so sorry to hear of Anne's passing, many..."
    - Sherral Gregory
  • "So very sorry to learn of the sad loss of Anne, our..."
    - Tracey & Bill Simmons
Death Notice

BARKER, Anne Frances:
Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, in her eightieth year. Beloved partner and lifelong mate of Ian Doak (Guess), much loved mother and mother-in- law of Dale and Jennifer, Peter and Joy, the late Tim and Leianda; Nana of Ethan, Tom, Kyler, Makena, Trent, Halle and Addison, Great-Nana to Cody. Loved sister and aunty and friend to many. Thanks to the staff of Burwood Hospital for their care of Anne. Messages to the Barker family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A funeral service for Anne will be held at the Oxford Working Men's Club, on Wednesday, August 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Rest In Peace x

Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020
