ATTWOOD, Anne Frances:
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare on Friday, April 10, 2020, aged 85 years, after her courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). Dearly loved wife of Rodger (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and Stewart Belcher, Anthony and Maricel, Christopher and Nicola, Gerard and Kim, Bernard and Suzie, Paul and Deanna, and Richard and Claire. A cherished Nanny and Great-Nanny to her 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of Melva (Tup) Luney, William Jackson (deceased), Ruth (Doll) Thompson (deceased), Marie Irvine, and families. Anne was a respected member of St Joseph's Catholic Parish Papanui wider community, having recently received acknowledgement of her 60 years involvement in the Catholic Women's League. She was a Life Member of the Canterbury Begonia Society. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anne Attwood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, and in thanks for their on-going support, we ask for donations to be made to Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand (mnd.org.nz). A Memorial Mass for Anne will be celebrated at a later date, to be advised.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020