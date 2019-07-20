ANDERSON,
Anne Margaret:
On July 17, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare surrounded by her loving family, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother of Michelle, and Christina. Nana of four grandchildren, loved sister, aunt, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anne Anderson c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Cut flowers by request or Donations to Alzheimers NZ Charitable Trust would be appreciated. The Funeral service for Anne will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 26, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019