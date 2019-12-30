DAWSON,
Annabel (nee Richards):
Passed away, aged 45, at Health City, Cayman Islands, on December 21, 2019, after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Sam, and mother of Zara and Charlie. Loved daughter of Faye (Christchurch) and Dennis (Auckland), sister of Louise, aunty of Sophie and Lucian, and grand-daughter of Nola. Daughter in-law of Lee and Hector Dawson, and sister in-law Suzi and Coen and the late Billy. A Memorial Service will be held at St Cuthbert's Church, Governors Bay, on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 2.00pm, and gathering afterwards at the Governors Bay Hotel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trees That Count please - www.treesthatcount.co.nz Messages to Faye Richards, Cordylea Farm, 189 Cordys Road, Hororata 7572.
Published in The Press on Dec. 30, 2019