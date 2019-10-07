JAMESON, Anna Margaret:
Peacefully at home in Queenstown, on Friday, October 4, 2019, aged 47 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce McKinnon, much loved mother of Kyle, much loved daughter of Michael and Jenny Jameson (Lower Hutt), dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Andrew Jameson and Kirstin Flockton, John Jameson and Robyn Lantsbery, loved sister-in-law of Lois Williams and Murray Madden, Alison and Graham Oddie, and a much loved Aunt. Greatly loved and admired by many friends; especially those she advocated for in the disabled community. A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Church Street, Queenstown, on Thursday, October 17, at 2.00pm. Messages to PO Box 2163, Wakatipu 9349.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019