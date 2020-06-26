FUCHS, Anna Josephine:
On June 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ernie and Joan, dearly loved sister of the late Joan and Ernest, and loved brother-in-law of Tony, loved aunty of Damian and Maree, Loretta and Garry, Brendan and Bronwyne, and Rebecca, and loved great-aunty of Matthew and Nicole, Andrew, Laura, Joseph, Christopher, Caitlynne and Brianna. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward 15 for their care and attention. Messages can be addressed to the Fuchs Family C/- 19 London street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Anna will be Celebrated at St Marys Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, June 29, at 1.30pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church, Sunday at 7.15pm.
Published in The Press from June 26 to June 27, 2020