DOONERWIND,
Anna Josephine (Jo)
(nee Friel):
On February 12, 2020, peacefully at Park Lane Retirement Village, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bertus, loving mother and mother-in-law of Justin, Michael (deceased), Ted, and Bertie and Elisa, loved nana of Cameron, Anna, Jordan, and Luke, loved sister and sister-in-law of Pauline and Jack, and loved by all her nieces, nephews and extended family.
Requiescat in pace
Special thanks to the staff at Park Lane and Christchurch Hospital for their loving care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jo Doonerwind, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, on Wednesday, February 19, at 12.00pm, interment thereafter at the Waimairi Cemetery. The recitation of the rosary will be held in the Church on Tuesday, February 18, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020