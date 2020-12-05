CEELEN,
Anna Wilhelmina Maria:
Passed peacefully at Palm Grove Rest Home on November 26, 2020. She is now re-united with her late husband Theodorus Ceelen. Beloved mother of Johanna Peek and Tony Ceelen. A loving oma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Perth and Tauranga.
Forever in our hearts
Messages to the family of the late Anna Ceelen, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. At the family's request a private cremation has taken place.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020