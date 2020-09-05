THOMPSON, Ann Marie:
Died peacefully on September 4, 2020, at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Adored mother of Peter and Rachel, Mark, Greg and Claire, Julian and Vinny, Jude and Philip; Maureen, and Evelyn. Loved by her 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Grateful thanks to the staff of Wellington and Hutt Hospital for their care of Ann. Messages to Ann's family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A Requiem Mass will be held for Ann at St Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 6 Park Ave, Avalon, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, September 8, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020