STANBURY, Ann Riria:
Of Little River.
In loving memory of Mum and Toua who passed away 20 years ago today. Loved wife of the late Colin. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Mary and Wayne (Brisbane), Bev and Eric (Coolangatta), Colin and Ger (Springston), John and Carol (Christchurch) and Gay and Graham (Rotorua). Adored Toua of Kim and Sher, Tina, Keri, Teisha, Riki, Justin, Jo-Anna, Mark, Megan, Thomas and John. Treasured Grand Toua of Zoe, Bonnie, Troy, Ethan, Ella, Kahn, Oliver (dec), Lily (dec), Alex, Max, Tane, Lulu and Jack. Special Great grand Toua of Zoe and Bonnie's families in Australia.
In our hearts forever.
We will see you when we
see you Mum.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020