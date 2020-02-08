Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann RYAN. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Parkstone Hospital, on February 4, 2020; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Collin, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Diana and Neil Butterfield, and Darren and Lynn. Loved and adored grandma of Mark and Ali, Guy and Katt, Marcia and Blair; Serena and Jeremy, Dene and Liz, and Elyse and Ricky. Loved GG of Archer, Finley; Frankie; Edie, Wilder; Jack; Cooper, Phoebe; and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Dave and Chris Greenlees. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Ann by the staff at Parkstone Hospital. Messages to the Ryan Family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.







RYAN, Ann:Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Parkstone Hospital, on February 4, 2020; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Collin, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Diana and Neil Butterfield, and Darren and Lynn. Loved and adored grandma of Mark and Ali, Guy and Katt, Marcia and Blair; Serena and Jeremy, Dene and Liz, and Elyse and Ricky. Loved GG of Archer, Finley; Frankie; Edie, Wilder; Jack; Cooper, Phoebe; and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Dave and Chris Greenlees. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Ann by the staff at Parkstone Hospital. Messages to the Ryan Family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held. Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers