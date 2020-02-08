RYAN, Ann:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Parkstone Hospital, on February 4, 2020; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Collin, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Diana and Neil Butterfield, and Darren and Lynn. Loved and adored grandma of Mark and Ali, Guy and Katt, Marcia and Blair; Serena and Jeremy, Dene and Liz, and Elyse and Ricky. Loved GG of Archer, Finley; Frankie; Edie, Wilder; Jack; Cooper, Phoebe; and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Dave and Chris Greenlees. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Ann by the staff at Parkstone Hospital. Messages to the Ryan Family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020