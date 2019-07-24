RATHBUN,
Ann Marie-Therese
(nee Milne):
On July 20, 2019, peacefully in Melbourne, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerard. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Philly (Sydney), Mark and Nadine (Wellington), Jeremy (Wellington), Kate and Grant MacKenzie (Melbourne), and a much loved 'Granny Ann' of Lucy, and Sylvie; and Alice, and Issie. Messages to the Rathbun family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Matthews Catholic Church, Bryndwr, next week, details to be advised.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019