OGIER, Ann Frances:

On January 30th, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of David and Megan (Sydney), and Julie and Oliver Williamson (London). Loved and treasured Nana of Zachary, and Gabriel (London). Loved daughter of the late Leonard and Evelyn Hunter. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian (dec), and David and the late Colleen Hunter. Loved sister-in-law of the Ogier family and a dear auntie to her nieces and nephews.

R.I.P.

A special thank you to the staff of Ward 14 Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude. Messages to the Ogier Family, C/- P O Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Fuller Street, Kaiapoi on Friday, February 7th, at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Kaiapoi Cemetery. A Vigil service at the Church on Thursday 6th, at 7.00pm.





