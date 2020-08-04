Ann MCINTOSH

McINTOSH, Ann Frances:
Born London, March 15, 1935. Died Christchurch, August 1, 2020. Loved wife of John (dec), mother extraordinaire of Andrew, Isabel, and Susan. Grandmother of Rachael, Hannah, Sarah, Rebekah, and Joshua (Wellington), Rosa, Antonina, and Cordelia (Sydney), Benn, and Maxx (USA), great-grandmother of Indigo. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation, would be appreciated and may be made at the service or www.neurological.org.nz. A Service to remember Mum will be held in the Wai-Mana Chapel, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, August 7, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 4, 2020
