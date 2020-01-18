LOACH, Ann:
Died peacefully on January 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Sister and sister-in-law of John and Adrienne. Much loved mother of Miriam and John, David, Sally and Phil, Mike, and Marie. Loved Grandma to Sarah, Hayden and Erin, Henry, Cheryl-Lee and Jaques, Kelly-Ann and Tyrone, Vicky, and Anthony, Sophie and Aila. Great-grandma to Jaxson and Amelia. A private cremation service has been held and Ann's ashes interred with Rex at Wakapuaka Cemetery. Messages to:
[email protected] or 422 Wakapuaka Road, Nelson 7071.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020