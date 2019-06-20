HILL, Ann Elizabeth:
Passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, adored Mum of Terry, Greg, and Leonie, the late Sandy and Thad. Loved mother-in-law of Belinda, Ashlee, and Chris; loved grandmother of Thomas and Alexandra; Katy, Gabby, and Lizzy; Sam, Katy-Rana, and Ethan, and Cassie. Messages may be sent to the Hill Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A Funeral Service for Ann will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, on Monday, June 24, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press from June 20 to June 22, 2019