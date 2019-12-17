HASSAN, Ann Josephine:
On December 15, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Jim and Mary Hassan. Devoted mother of Roseanne, Jennifer and Sebastian, Amber, and Ari. Loved eldest sister of Gerry and Trish, Maria, Frank, and Jane and Ian. Loved grandma of Emily, Riley, Janaya, Skye, and Lily.
"Finally Home".
Messages to the Hassan family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral to celebrate Ann's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Wednesday, December 18, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 17, 2019