CUNNINGHAM, Ann
(formerly Stenhouse,
nee Collier):
On Friday, September 13, 2019, in Christchurch. Loved mother of Mike, and Innes, mother-in-law of Sue, and Carmel, Nana of Aleasha, and Sam; Laura, Jack, and Emma; and Great-Nana of Mackenzie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ann Cunningham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Ann's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 20, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2019