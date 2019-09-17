Ann CUNNINGHAM

Guest Book
  • "A steadfast lifelong friend to my late mother Jeannie, Ann..."
    - Rod Carr
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

CUNNINGHAM, Ann
(formerly Stenhouse,
nee Collier):
On Friday, September 13, 2019, in Christchurch. Loved mother of Mike, and Innes, mother-in-law of Sue, and Carmel, Nana of Aleasha, and Sam; Laura, Jack, and Emma; and Great-Nana of Mackenzie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ann Cunningham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Ann's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 20, commencing at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.