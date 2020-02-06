CORCORAN, Ann Elizabeth:
On February 4, 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, our dearly loved Tante passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her family. Ann was the beloved daughter of Alice and Edmund Corcoran (dec), dear sister and sister-in-law of Robin (dec) and Ursula Corcoran, and loved sister-in-law of Bernard Baker (dec). Dearly beloved and loving Tante of her nieces and nephews Mary Alice, Brigid, Clare, Judith, Michael, Matthew and Anthony and their spouses Craig, Pip, Paul, Peter, Michelle and Annita. Great-Tante of James, Stephanie and Nicholas, Sam and Lucy, Olivia, William and Edmund, Jess and Alex, Jamie, Finn and Louis, and her great-great-nephew Tadhg. Ann's Requiem Mass will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Khandallah, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ All messages to "the Corcoran family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in The Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020