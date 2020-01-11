CLAY, Ann (nee Vasta):
On January 6, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her loved ones; aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife for 49 years of Henry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Aaron; Andy and Simonne; and Pee and Mark. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Anthony and Triff, and John and Carolyn. Loving Granny of Erin, Olivia, and Alex. Cherished aunty and friend of everyone that knew her. The family wish to acknowledge the warmth and care extended to Ann by the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages to the Clay family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Ann's request a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020