BLAIR, Ann Phyllis:Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Burlington Village Care Centre, on October 1, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of John for 52 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Verity (Sydney), treasured 'Granny' of James, and Samuel, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Ruth and Richard Reeves (UK), and aunty to Mark and Kay. Special thanks to the Community nursing staff and Burlington Village Care Centre staff for their wonderful support and care of Ann during her illness. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ann Blair, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, Rangiora, would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Ann's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, October 7, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.