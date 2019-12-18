Anita MCLEAN

Death Notice

McLEAN, Anita:
On December 15, 2019, passed away peacefully at WesleyCare. Dearly and much loved wife of the late Fred, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicola and Dave, Stephanie, Kevin and Ivanka, loving grandma of Stacey, and Nathan (both deceased), Matthew, Courtney, Aliesha, Zara, Ryan; Ben, and Josh; Jayden, Benjamin, Leah, and Amiri; Shauna, and Bailey, loved grandma of Brooklyn, Alfie, Ivarr, Rico, and Asher, and dearly loved by her extended family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Anita McLean, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Anita's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, December 21, at 10.00am, interment to follow at Belfast Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019
