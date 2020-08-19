KLOK, Anita:
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Cherished daughter of Eddie and the late Aafje. Beloved mother to Amber. Loved sister of Theo and Ron. A service to celebrate Anita's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, August 21, at 1.00pm. Due to the current restrictions in place, please RSVP your attendance to 027 254 2538. Messages to the Klok family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020