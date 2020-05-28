Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus ROBERTSON. View Sign Death Notice



Angus Alasdair John (Gus):

Passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 25, 2020, at the age of 80 years old. He can now join his dearly loved wife of 51 years, Valerie Evaline Robertson and his son Craig Donald Robertson (1986). His son Seamus (Kirk Angus) Robertson and his wife Thuong Nguyen with their child Cara Robertson were by his side as he passed so he was not alone on his final journey. His daughter Rachel Robertson and children, Alexandra and Dylan were unable to visit from Melbourne. His son Grant Robertson and partner Kirsten Wilson will miss him. He dearly loved his family but especially all his grandchildren who will all miss his humour and friendship. His achievements were numerous in his life and a legacy that will live on through his business, farm and roll formers. He was esteemed figure in the industry and a respected gentleman in all interactions. His friends will miss his skill and passion for mechanical engineering by building the best machines possible. We wish to thank family, relatives, staff, clients and friends for their messages and support during this time. The family wish to thank the medical services who assisted him in his final years, and staff at Oxford hospital for their caring and understanding. A memorial service will be held for him when family and friends can be together to celebrate his life. Later the family will spread the ashes of their parents in Mokihinui as they wished.

Rest In Peace, dad.







ROBERTSON,Angus Alasdair John (Gus):Passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 25, 2020, at the age of 80 years old. He can now join his dearly loved wife of 51 years, Valerie Evaline Robertson and his son Craig Donald Robertson (1986). His son Seamus (Kirk Angus) Robertson and his wife Thuong Nguyen with their child Cara Robertson were by his side as he passed so he was not alone on his final journey. His daughter Rachel Robertson and children, Alexandra and Dylan were unable to visit from Melbourne. His son Grant Robertson and partner Kirsten Wilson will miss him. He dearly loved his family but especially all his grandchildren who will all miss his humour and friendship. His achievements were numerous in his life and a legacy that will live on through his business, farm and roll formers. He was esteemed figure in the industry and a respected gentleman in all interactions. His friends will miss his skill and passion for mechanical engineering by building the best machines possible. We wish to thank family, relatives, staff, clients and friends for their messages and support during this time. The family wish to thank the medical services who assisted him in his final years, and staff at Oxford hospital for their caring and understanding. A memorial service will be held for him when family and friends can be together to celebrate his life. Later the family will spread the ashes of their parents in Mokihinui as they wished.Rest In Peace, dad. Published in The Press on May 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers