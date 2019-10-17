MacLEOD, Angus Hamilton:
Beloved husband of Janet for 65 years, brother to the late Norman, Ian, Alistair, and Sheila. Loved Dad of Alison, Kenneth, Heather and Douglas, and father-in-law to Rob, Margo and Kate. Loved Grandad to Ben, Kate, Hannah, Esther, Joshua, Alex, Charlotte and Ella . Died in Auckland after a short illness.
A preacher, pastor, writer
and friend who served and inspired his community.
Angus will be farewelled at the North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Saturday, October 19 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers please forward donations to Oxford Terrace Baptist Church Social Service.
Published in The Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019