MACKAY,
Angus Donal (Donal):
Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, on July 29, 2020, aged 84 years. Husband of Robin, father of Cam, Rusty, and the late Drew, father-in-law of Lesley, and Claire, grandfather of Calum, Alex, Luc, and Léo, brother of Isobel, Shonagh, Ian, and the late Eileen. Grateful thanks to the staff at Bainswood House and Burwood Hospital for their care of Donal. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Angus Donal MacKay, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Donal will be held in our Wai-mana Chapel, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, August 07, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020