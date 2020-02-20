DARWENT, Angela Marie:
On February 18, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her loving family and her long time best friend Sharleen. Much loved wife, best friend and soulmate of Matt, loving mum of her little sunshine, Emma, cherished daughter of Anne, loved big sister of Jana, and Helene-Louise, sister-in-law of Mike, doting aunty of Georgia, and Tamika, and adored eldest granddaughter of Mervyn and Margaret. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Angela Darwent, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Please wear bright colours for the Service to celebrate Angela's life, which will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, February 22, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2020