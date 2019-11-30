Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Rangiora Seventh Day Adventist Church 95 Percival Street Rangiora View Map Death Notice



Died peacefully at Waikari Hospital on November 25, 2019, 1 week from her 76th birthday. Much loved wife of Graham for 53 years, devoted and loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Tonia, Michelle and Rua, Maurice and Jo, Fiona and Pita, Charlie and Katie. Adored Grandma of Benjamin, Locky, Riley, Jax, Maggie and Anna. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gabrielle and Greg, Martin and Ann, Joe and Ellie, Margaret and David, Bernadette and the late Kevin. Treasured friend to many. A special thank you to the amazing staff at Waikari Hospital, Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team, Amberley District Nurses, The Garden Club and devoted friends, everyone who sent cards, flowers, meals, baking and best wishes, as Angela was unable to reply to your thoughtfulness. In accordance with Angela's wishes and request, a private family service and burial has taken place at Balcairn Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at Rangiora Seventh Day Adventist Church, 95 Percival Street, Rangiora, on Sunday, December 22, at 2.00pm. All welcome to join and celebrate Angela's life.

Angela is forever in our hearts xxx







Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019

