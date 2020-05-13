Angela COOK

COOK, Angela Mary:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Radius Althorp Tauranga, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of Bob (who recently passed away). Dearly loved mum and mum-in-law of Joanne and Bob, Ian and Mandy, stepmother of Ian and Mary and Lesley. Nana and Grandma of Mathew, Tim, Olivia, Phoebe, Isabella, Lisa, Micky, Jessie, Alex and Stewart. Messages may be addressed to Joanne Hansen, 47 Arabian Drive, Papamoa Beach 3118. A Funeral Service for Angela will be held in Tauranga on Thursday, May 14, at 10.00am, please contact [email protected] for live-stream link.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2020
