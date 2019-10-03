YOUNG, Andrew Buchanan:
In his 83rd year, Andrew died at Nazareth House surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Much beloved husband of the late Lois, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Iain Percy, and Nick and Susy (Scotland), and a loved grandfather of Emma, Sarah, and Rachael; Milena, and Mya. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Andrew Young, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Andrew will be held in Oxford Terrace Baptist Church, 288 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Monday, October 7, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2019