Andrew YOUNG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew YOUNG.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

YOUNG, Andrew Buchanan:
In his 83rd year, Andrew died at Nazareth House surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Much beloved husband of the late Lois, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Iain Percy, and Nick and Susy (Scotland), and a loved grandfather of Emma, Sarah, and Rachael; Milena, and Mya. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Andrew Young, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Andrew will be held in Oxford Terrace Baptist Church, 288 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Monday, October 7, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.