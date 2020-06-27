SUTHERLAND,
Andrew Robert:
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch Public Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of the late Irene. Loved father and father-in-law of Ian, Grant and Nolda, Graham and Gail, and the late Margaret. Loved grandad of John and Peter, Leonie and Sharlene; loving great grandad Mitchell, Caleb and Kyan. Messages to the Sutherland Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Donations to Nurse Maude Community Nursing would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Andrew will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch on Monday, June 29 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020