ROWE,
Andrew John (Andy):
On July 9, 2020, in his 48th year, at his home Eaglehawk, Bendigo, Melbourne, Australia. Dearly loved son of Graham and Lorraine Rowe (Darfield) (New Zealand), loved and only brother of Vicky Rowe and partner Mark Bone, wonderful uncle of Kaitlin and Sheldon Bone. Nephew of Faye and Roddy Ward (NSW). Words cannot be expressed of thanks for his wonderful care given by Toni and Andrew's friend Leon, and others in Australia. Memorial date to be confirmed. Messages to G W Rowe, 9 Avoca Place, Darfield 7510.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020