REDMOND,
Andrew George (George):
On January 13, 2020, at home, in his 56th year, after a courageous and determined battle with MND. Adored and loving husband and best mate of Kathy (nee Moore). Cherished and much loved father of Emily and Ollie Horck, and Scott. Loved son of Pam and the late Bobby, much loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Wendy, Graeme and Jackie, David and Lynley, Gerard and Nikki Moore, Simon and Sharyn, Mark and Rachael, Eugene and Karen, Richard and Vanessa, Sarah and Steve Barnard, Jayne and Kurt Redmond. Loved son-in-law of Doreen and the late Gary Moore. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A very special friend too many.
"We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain, you walk with us throughout our lives
until we meet again."
Messages may be addressed to the Redmond family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association would be very much appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/agredmond1301 A Celebration of George's life will be held in the Kirwee Community Hall, 26 High Street, Kirwee, on Friday, January 17, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020