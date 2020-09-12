O'BRIEN,
Andrew Albert (Andy):
Suddenly and peacefully at his home Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Christchurch, on his 88th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen, much loved father and father-in-law of Helen, Andy and Karen (Rickerby), and Dave and Andrea, loved and admired grandad of Matt Perry, Laura and Jordan, Sarah, Josh, Isaak, and Sam and adored great-grandad of Olivia and Charlotte, and dearly loved best friend of Nell Gardyne. Special thanks to the wonderful Lady Wigram staff over the past 2 years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Andy O'Brien, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service for Andy will be held on Wednesday, September 16, and is by invitation only. A private cremation will take place thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020