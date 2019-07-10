McFARLANE, Andrew John:
RNZAF Cpl 77677 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Aged 82. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Heather, Cameron and the late Joyce, Stephanie and Ron Diggs, the late Tui and Claude Hanright, Glenys and Michael Croft, and all his loved nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all his carers at Elms Court Lifecare. Messages to the McFarlane family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Andrew's request a private family gathering is being held.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019