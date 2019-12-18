Andrew LOGAN

Guest Book
  • "Dear Lynne and family, Even though we do not know you, we..."
    - Gerda Pentinga
  • "LOGAN, Andrew: Dearly loved son-in-law of Anne and the late..."
    - Andrew LOGAN
    Published in: The Press
Death Notice

LOGAN, Andrew:
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly doing what Andrew loved, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Loburn, aged 55 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Lynne. Loved dad to Mike and Casey, Rick and Samantha, Daniel and Bex, and Grandy of Asha, Thomas, and Frankie. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Dearly loved son of Drew and Una. Loved brother of Tommy, David, and Brian. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiora St John would be appreciated. A get together to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at 108 Wallers Road, Loburn, on Thursday, December 19, at 11.00am. A private cremation to follow. Messages may be addressed to the Logan family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.