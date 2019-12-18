LOGAN, Andrew:
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly doing what Andrew loved, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Loburn, aged 55 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Lynne. Loved dad to Mike and Casey, Rick and Samantha, Daniel and Bex, and Grandy of Asha, Thomas, and Frankie. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Dearly loved son of Drew and Una. Loved brother of Tommy, David, and Brian. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiora St John would be appreciated. A get together to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at 108 Wallers Road, Loburn, on Thursday, December 19, at 11.00am. A private cremation to follow. Messages may be addressed to the Logan family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019