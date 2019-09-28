Andrew HOPE

Death Notice

HOPE, Andrew Cecil:
On September 26, 2019, at home after a long battle; aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Averil for the past 61 years, dearly loved father of Preston, Alistair, and Lynley O'Connell, treasured Grandad of George, Toby (dec), and Fergus; Alice, and Henry; Michael, Lucinda (dec), Ashleigh, and Jennifer, loved youngest son of John Cecil and Helen (both dec) (Palmerston).
You will be forever in
our hearts
A service for Andrew will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 11.00am, on Monday, September 30, followed by burial in the Palmerston Cemetery, Ronaldsay Street, Palmerston. Messages to 10 Carnoustie Lane, Mosgiel 9024.

Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019
