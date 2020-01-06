Andrew HIGGINS (1931 - 2020)
  • "May You Be Wrapped In The Wings of An Angel. As You Travel..."
    - Lorraine Mckell
  • "Sending all our our love to Donna and family in the passing..."
    - Darlene Vanderkemp
  • "RIP Andy Loved father. Our prayers are with your family..."
    - Lisa Cadigan
  • "John, Donna, Ali and Jill - sending our love and thinking..."
    - Marie, Bryan and Jonathan Stuart/King
  • "Our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your father..."
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Greenwood Chapel at Hamilton Park Cemetery
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
Death Notice

HIGGINS,
Andrew William (Andy):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on January 2, 2020, in his 89th year (13.9.31). Loved husband of the late Lillian and her family, and loved partner of Sonya Craig. Loving father of John (New Zealand), Donna, Alison, and Jillian (all of Australia). Cherished Pop of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Andy's life is to be held in the Greenwood Chapel at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, This Day (Monday) at 1.30pm.
Ana-Maria Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020
