HIGGINS,
Andrew William (Andy):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on January 2, 2020, in his 89th year (13.9.31). Loved husband of the late Lillian and her family, and loved partner of Sonya Craig. Loving father of John (New Zealand), Donna, Alison, and Jillian (all of Australia). Cherished Pop of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Andy's life is to be held in the Greenwood Chapel at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, This Day (Monday) at 1.30pm.
Ana-Maria Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020