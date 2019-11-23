HAMILTON, Andrew David:
Passed away peacefully at home in Christchurch on Monday, November 18, 2019, aged 54 years. Much loved son of Ian and Melva. Loved father of Tim, Lucy and Alaina. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyn and Mike Bensemann and the late Rob. Dearly loved uncle of Stephanie (Neffie) and Alf. Will be sadly missed by the extended family and friends.
Rest Peacefully
Messages to the Hamilton Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Andrew will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019