GRAY,
Andrew James (Andy):
Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Loved husband of Carolyn. Much loved father of Leslie and Wayne, Andrew and Ali, Darryn and Lisa. Loved grandfather of 11 grandchildren and Grandad the great of 2. Served in NZ Fire Service from 1961-1990. Former Senior Station Officer at Woolston (Blue Watch). He was a keen gardener and model train enthusiast. Your final train has now departed. You will be sadly missed by all of us.
Rest in peace.
At Andy's request a private service has been held. Messages to the Gray family c/- 13 Waimarie Street, Pegasus 7612.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019