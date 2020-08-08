GIBB,
Andrew Martin (Gibby):
Gibby passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Singapore on May 21, 2020. A wonderful husband and father to Fi, Jonty and Charlie and great mate to all his friends and family. Please join us for a celebration of Gibby's life in true spirit at the Rowdy Kitchen, Marshlands Road, Christchurch, on Monday August 10, 2.30pm for a 3-4pm sharing of memories and afterwards to eat, drink, relax and enjoy the occasion as he would have wished.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020