Andrew GIBB

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew GIBB.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Rowdy Kitchen
Marshlands Road
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

GIBB,
Andrew Martin (Gibby):
Gibby passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Singapore on May 21, 2020. A wonderful husband and father to Fi, Jonty and Charlie and great mate to all his friends and family. Please join us for a celebration of Gibby's life in true spirit at the Rowdy Kitchen, Marshlands Road, Christchurch, on Monday August 10, 2.30pm for a 3-4pm sharing of memories and afterwards to eat, drink, relax and enjoy the occasion as he would have wished.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.