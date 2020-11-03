Andrew DUBAR

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
61 Fuller Street
Kaiapoi
DUBAR,
Andrew Kenneth (Ken):
Passed away at Parklands Hospital on November 1, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley for 55 years, loved father and father-in-law of Graeme, Philip (Bangkok), and Fiona and Ross Smith, loved Granddad of Trilese, Emma, Rebecca, and Joshua, brother of Mick (Scotland), brother-in-law of Janice and the late Les Wilson (Twizel). Many thanks to the staff at Parklands Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ken Dubar, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ken will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 61 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi on Thursday, November 5 at 1.00pm, interment thereafter at the Kaiapoi Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Nov. 3, 2020
