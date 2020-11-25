CRAIG, Andrew John:
Passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gabrielle, loved father and father-in-law of Stuart, David and Michelle, and Mark and Christina, and grandad to Alexander. Loved brother of the late Cynthia, Robert, the late Jennifer, the late Ian and Monique, and Philip and Morag. A loved uncle to Campbell, Roydon, Georgia Mangelsdorf, Madeline and Isaac. Cherished brother-in-law to Martin Kolanica. A special thank you to the staff at the Christchurch Hospital Oncology Department. Messages to the Craig family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A graveside service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020