CLELAND,
Andrew David (David):
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, aged 87. Loving husband of Dorothy, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Hamish and Sarndra, Deidre and Ulli Frenz, Celia and Jeremy O'Connor, and Rachael and Craig Perriman, loving granddad of Jamie, and Daniel; Hannah; Jackson; Xanthe, Liam, and Millie, and great-granddad to all his great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their wonderful care of David. A celebration of David's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, August 19 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Parkinsons South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, numbers will be limited, however live stream will be available via the link www.ustream.tv/channel/9mbseN2AvCj Messages to 24 Stirling Place, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2020