Andrew John (Andy, Griz):

On November 9, 2019, suddenly whilst out walking in the Hanmer Forest, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Roz, much loved son of the late Hilda and John, son-in-law of Joan and the late Chris, brother of Jackie, Sue, Mandy, the late Rory and their families, much loved brother-in-law of Judith, and the late Mike, and their families. A much loved friend who will be sadly missed by many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Andy Clayton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hanmer Forest Trust, these can be made either via their give-a-little page or can be made at the service. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Andy's life will be held in The Hanmer Golf Club, Argelins Road, Hanmer Springs, on Monday, November 18, at 2.00pm.







